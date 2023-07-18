Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $61.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECPG. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ECPG opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

Insider Activity

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $312.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

