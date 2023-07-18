Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 5,283,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,031,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1,985.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 1,469,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Enovix by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

