EOS (EOS) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002530 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $827.98 million and approximately $131.47 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002092 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,162,168 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

