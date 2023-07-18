ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $10.94 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $69.73 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020939 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,793.97 or 1.00027281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00989532 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $84.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.