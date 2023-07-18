Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,278.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETTYF. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $25.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.