Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,278.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETTYF. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $25.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

