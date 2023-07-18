EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EuroDry Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, research analysts predict that EuroDry will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

About EuroDry

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EuroDry by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 22.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

