EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EuroDry Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $19.36.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, research analysts predict that EuroDry will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
