Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 35,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.