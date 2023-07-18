Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.6 days.

Exor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. Exor has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ING Group assumed coverage on Exor in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

Further Reading

