Family Firm Inc. Buys 1,801 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $292.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

