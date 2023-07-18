Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 42.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,523,000,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $120.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.