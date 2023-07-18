Family Firm Inc. Sells 413 Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 1.43% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPXN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:JPXN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 17,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,008. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $68.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.