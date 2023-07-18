FantasyGold (FGC) Price Down 53.5% Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $4.10 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $14.80 or 0.00049321 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 14.92273282 USD and is up 1,035,507.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

