Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
See Also
