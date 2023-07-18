Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

