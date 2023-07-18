Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $184.61 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $184.61 million and $26.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,155,007 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

