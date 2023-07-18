Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.33

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 8584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.