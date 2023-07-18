Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,135,000 after buying an additional 66,079 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,816,000 after purchasing an additional 126,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 271,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $97.33 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

