Financial Contrast: Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) versus Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $578.83 million 0.29 -$31.97 million ($2.30) -4.41 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.48 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.24

Risk and Volatility

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Superior Group of Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Superior Group of Companies and Lanvin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.58%. Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies -6.42% 2.93% 1.23% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Lanvin Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical, and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

