Financial Freedom LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Freedom LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $901.38. 847,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,407. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $797.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.