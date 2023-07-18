Financial Freedom LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,755 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. 1,664,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,611. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

