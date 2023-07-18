First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.21. Approximately 505,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 825,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

