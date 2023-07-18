Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHCUF traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 1,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

