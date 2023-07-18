Flare (FLR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $280.26 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Flare has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $280.26 million and $5.50 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,705,265,710 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,672,795,156.854523 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01372869 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,455,422.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

