Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Susquehanna

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

