Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading Up 7.6%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 1,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Forafric Global Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.