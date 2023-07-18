Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.9 %

F stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

