Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$258.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNV. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.90.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$192.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market cap of C$36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$373.64 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8639113 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

