Frax (FRAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.53 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $9.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

