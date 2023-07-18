Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

