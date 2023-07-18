Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 1,067,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,981,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

