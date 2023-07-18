Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,515,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 2,017,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 132,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,880. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

