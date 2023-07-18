Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,436 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB remained flat at $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

