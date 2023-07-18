Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.