Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GKOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $78.25 on Friday. Glaukos has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $79.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,407 shares of company stock worth $7,328,984. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

