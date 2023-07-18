Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.18

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210.18 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69), with a volume of 43464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.71).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Global Ports Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,904.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.80.
About Global Ports
Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.
