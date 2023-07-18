Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.71

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMAGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $685.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,287,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

