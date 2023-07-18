Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.71

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
The company has a market capitalization of $685.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
