Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 281,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 284,820 shares.The stock last traded at $24.56 and had previously closed at $24.31.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $719.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,063,250,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
