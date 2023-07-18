Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $66,520.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 929,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after buying an additional 1,615,038 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after buying an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,205,000 after buying an additional 889,795 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

