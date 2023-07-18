Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $66,520.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
GO stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 929,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
