Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.26

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.