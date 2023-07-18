Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 495.0 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance
Shares of GCHEF stock remained flat at $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
