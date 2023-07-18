Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
