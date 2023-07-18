H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.51

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 10436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.44.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

