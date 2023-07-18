H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is Ocean Arete Ltd.’s Largest Position

Ocean Arete Ltd. lessened its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,300 shares during the quarter. H World Group accounts for about 37.0% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

