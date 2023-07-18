Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.6 %

HWC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 686,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

