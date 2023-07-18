Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HROWM opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.7422 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

