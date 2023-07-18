Head to Head Analysis: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.86% 1.95% 0.97% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Risk and Volatility

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.96%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Biostage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.56 $4.84 million $0.04 130.03 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -6.90

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Biostage on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

