Head to Head Contrast: PPL (NYSE:PPL) vs. PG&E (NYSE:PCGU)

PG&E (NYSE:PCGU) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PG&E and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $22.09 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A PPL $7.90 billion 2.46 $756.00 million $1.05 25.07

PPL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PG&E.

Dividends

Profitability

PG&E pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PPL pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PPL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares PG&E and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E N/A N/A N/A PPL 9.00% 7.81% 2.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PG&E and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 2 4 0 2.67

PPL has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than PG&E.

Summary

PPL beats PG&E on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. The company owns and operates interconnected transmission lines; electric transmission substations, distribution lines, transmission switching substations, and distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of distribution pipelines, backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Oakland, California.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

