Head to Head Contrast: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) versus Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. STAG Industrial pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out -115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STAG Industrial and Annaly Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $657.34 million 10.18 $178.33 million $0.98 38.07 Annaly Capital Management -$942.98 million -10.67 $1.73 billion ($2.25) -9.05

Analyst Ratings

Annaly Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STAG Industrial. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for STAG Industrial and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67

STAG Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 26.15% 5.07% 2.85% Annaly Capital Management -38.80% 18.86% 2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Annaly Capital Management on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2022, we owned 562 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three Value Add Portfolio buildings. While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own multi-tenant properties and may re-lease originally single-tenant properties to multiple tenants. As of December 31, 2022, our buildings were approximately 98.5% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 3.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 10.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant. As of December 31, 2022, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 99.0% leased and our SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 24.3% and 17.6% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 14.3% and 10.4% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We have a fully-integrated acquisition, leasing and asset management platform, and our senior management team has a significant amount of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to continue to be a disciplined, relative value investor and a leading owner and operator of industrial properties in the United States. We seek to deliver attractive stockholder returns in all market environments by providing a covered dividend combined with accretive growth.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.