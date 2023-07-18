Head-To-Head Review: Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (BKPKF) and Its Rivals

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bank Polska Kasa Opieki to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays an annual dividend of C$6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.3%. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.0% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Polska Kasa Opieki 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors 1063 3230 3180 19 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 312.18%. Given Bank Polska Kasa Opieki’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A N/A Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors 33.54% 10.59% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A 2.41 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors $2.18 billion $633.97 million 242.35

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bank Polska Kasa Opieki. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki competitors beat Bank Polska Kasa Opieki on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A., a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments. The company accepts current accounts, saving accounts, and term deposits. Its loan products include mortgage, operating, investment, cash, and consumer loans; loans for corporates, and small and medium enterprises; and commercial real estate financing. The company also provides insurance, asset management, pension funds, brokerage, transactional advisory, leasing, factoring, business consulting, transferable agent, call-center, real estate development, and online banking services. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

