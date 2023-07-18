Head-To-Head Review: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) versus Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 348.72%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Expion360.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.90 Expion360 $7.16 million 4.77 -$7.54 million ($1.30) -3.80

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Expion360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expion360. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Expion360 -135.32% -180.75% -124.84%

Risk and Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Expion360 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

