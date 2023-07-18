Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.07%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

