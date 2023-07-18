Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.76.
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
